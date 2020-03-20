The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Nettie and Leivasy PSD for Bailes Road, due to main line water break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Arnett
l Nettie and Leivasy PSD for Odell Town Road
l Beckley Water Company for all of Maplewood Lane in Beckley