The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD for the town of Flat Top
l Raleigh County PSD for Egeria System
l W.Va. American Water for Hinton, streets of College Lane, Lillyfield Lane, Dusty Lane and 0-360 blocks of Sand Knob Road.
l Ronceverte Water System for Teaberry, Monroe Avenue, South Side of train tracks, East End of Ronceverte
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Rupert Water Department
l Beckley Water Co. for Briarwood Dr., adjacent streets in Shady Spring
l Beckley Water Co. for Fitzpatrick Road