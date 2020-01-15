The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Clear Creek due to a mine line break.
l Beckley Water Company for Sweeneysburg Road from Ruskin Street to end of system, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
order has been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers in the King Avenue area of Fayetteville, including Waters Street, Tank Hill Road, 200-206 Washington Street and 236-405 King Avenue.