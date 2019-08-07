The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Danmont Vista due to a broken main line.
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 40 customers in Scarbro on Dove Road, J&K Lane, Bluejay Road, Cardinal Road, Power Plant Road, Robin Road, Plum Orchard Lake Road, Painter Road, Dakota Road, Whitlow Lane, Church View Court, and the west side of Scarbro Road between Orchard Road and Plum Orchard Lake Road due to a main break on Dove Road.
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for Lost Road to Word Road Church due to a main line leak.
l Beckley Water Company for Briarwood Drive and adjacent streets in Shady Spring, from Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, due to improvements to the water system.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.