The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for Chapman Road on Route 39 to end of water line at Brock's Bridge, including Old State Road, McQue Road, Groves Ford Road and all of Chapman Road due to a water pressure issue in Canvas on Route 39.
| Beckley Water Company for Edgewood Street including all side streets due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
