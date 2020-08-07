The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for about 50 customers in the Needles Eye Road area of Oak Hill, including Gatewood Road from Chapel Road to Needles Eye Road, Rebecca Lane, Dooley Road and Rowe Hollow. This advisory follows a main break due to a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant.
l Raleigh Çounty Public Service District in Coal City at the intersection of Whitby Road and Kayla Lane to and including Fireco, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for W.Va. 3 in Eccles beginning at the intersection of Fortuna Road westbound to the end of the Beckley Water Company system, including all side streets, due to a broken main line that has been repaired.
l West Virginia American Water for about 120 customers in Oak Hill on Allman Street and all unnamed side streets, Union Loop, Drennen Lane, Lois Lane, Briarwood Trailer Park, and part of Summerlee Road, due to a water main break that has been repaired.
l Nettie Leivasy Public Service District from the Ward Road cut-off to Canvas Post Office including all side roads and from the Ward Road cut-off on Rt. 39 toward Nettie to 5184 Canvas Nettie Road.
l Paige-Kincaid Public Service District's entire system.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Odd.