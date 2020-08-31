The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Easton Street, Ester Lane, Melvin Lane, Braxton Loop and Ryan Street, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
lll
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for airport.