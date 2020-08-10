The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for about 50 customers in the Courthouse Road area of Princeton, on North Wickham Avenue, Royal Avenue, and Royal Street, following the replacement of a fire hydrant.
l Meadow Bridge from the Rt. 20 and 30 intersection to Rt. 20 South to the Marathon station, due to a leak on the main line of Diehl Street.
l Raleigh County Public Service District at Arnett from 1458 Rockhouse Road to and including Hoo Hoo Hollow and Old Bryson Road, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.