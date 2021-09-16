CHARLESTON – West Virginia Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner is calling upon U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to vote against the Democrat backed "Freedom to Vote Act," a measure that Warner says is another attempt by Washington to take over state and local elections.
Warner said in a statement that he penned a letter this week to a Manchin urging him to reject the measure. Manchin had requested feedback on the draft version of the elections bill released earlier this week by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Warner said in a press release that the "Freedom to Vote Act" is "nothing more than a watered-down version of H.R. 1, the so-called ‘For the People Act."
Warner, who as secretary of state serves as the chief election officer for the state of West Virginia, said the new bill has been touted by its supporters as a "compromise" measure. However, Warner said previous versions of the bill have failed to move forward in Congress due to a lack of bipartisan support from the members and public. He called the latest bill an attempt by Washington bureaucrats to take local control from state elections.
"The ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ is a solution in search of a problem," Warner said in the press release. "It is nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the authority placed on state legislatures by the U.S. Constitution.”
In the letter to Manchin, Warner said election clerks across West Virginia have "spoken clearly and repeatedly" in near unanimous opposition to provisions in the latest and earlier versions of the Democrat-backed elections bill.
The measure will likely face unanimous opposition from Republicans in Washington, who are the minority party in both the House and Senate.
Manchin is a power-broker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, who will have a final say over whether much of President Joe Biden's agenda becomes law, including the latest elections bill.