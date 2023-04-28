Warner: State sets record for number of registered businesses
charleston, w.va. – The state of West Virginia now has a total of 155,442 registered businesses that are active and registered in the Mountain State, according to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, marking the largest number of registered businesses ever recorded in the state.
United Bankshares named Most Trustworthy Bank
washington, d.c. – United Bankshares, Inc., parent company of United Bank, has been named the Most Trustworthy Bank in America by Newsweek for 2023.
Across 23 industries evaluated, United joined the list of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America,” earning the No. 1 spot in the Banks category, outranking its second-place position following the inaugural survey in 2022.
After reviewing U.S. businesses, Newsweek presented its second annual ranking of Most Trustworthy Companies in America according to U.S. residents’ evaluations. The Most Trustworthy Companies were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust, focused on three key public touchpoints including customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.
United recently celebrated its 184th anniversary following one of the most successful years in the company’s history. In 2022, United achieved record earnings, record loan growth and one of the best total shareholder returns in the industry.
washington, d.c. – United Bankshares, Inc. has reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023 of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.
First quarter of 2023 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.35 percent, 8.72 percent and 14.97 percent, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.36 percent, 8.80 percent and 15.28 percent, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.13 percent, 6.96 percent and 11.63 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.
“Consistency, conservatism, and trust were the leading themes for UBSI in the first quarter,” stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to deliver strong financial performance, highlighted by a Return on Average Assets of 1.35 percent, a net interest margin of 3.63 percent, and an efficiency ratio of 51.46 percent. Our capital levels remain among the strongest in the industry, our asset quality metrics reflect our conservative underwriting, and our liquidity levels have us well-positioned.’
