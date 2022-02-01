Warming station seeks volunteers

When temperatures fell into the teens and single digits in January, dozens of people found shelter each night at the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s community warming center.
One of shelter’s original organizers, Ron Hedrick, will appear at Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday morning to officially ask the county to offer a small amount of financial assistance for utilities for the shelter host, Beckley Community United Methodist Church.
Hedrick helped to organize the warming shelter with Beckley At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter last year.
The church has offered the fellowship hall for the community to use as the shelter, keeping utilities available for the warming center for 16 days in January, even as church donations have dwindled because of Covid.
“We didn’t ask for a dollar amount,” Hedrick said Monday. “We’ve just expressed what our needs are and the impact of putting this on.
“We have plenty of donations with food and clothing. People are dropping off blankets, hoodies and coats and gloves and socks, things like that.”
Hedrick said that the church has donated the space and permits warming shelter residents to use the restroom and for volunteers to use the kitchen.
New Vision Disaster Relief Ministries donated some of the blankets and pillows, said Hedrick.
He added that a number of places, including Chick-fil-A, Beckley Community United Methodist Church and United Methodist Temple, have donated food, snacks and drinks, while donors have brought hand sanitizer, too.
Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has offered patrol and support. Hedrick said that when the nights grew very cold, officers brought people into the shelter so that they could be safe and out of the elements.
A city firefighter with EMT training stays the night and during the day, offering guests a level of medical assurance and providing comfort to volunteers, said Hedrick.
“It’s truly a community involvement at this warming center,” said Hedrick. “It’s not one entity. It takes a village, and that’s what this is.”
The shelter has averaged 24 guests per night, with the number of guests dropping or climbing slightly from night to night. The shelter provides a warm, safe place to sleep. Many have insecure housing, but United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal has reported in the past that some of the guests have had trouble paying utilities at their homes and need a warm place to sleep in dangerous temperatures.
“We also have people that will come in for a bowl of soup or something warm to drink and warm themselves up for a little while and then leave,” reported Hedrick.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Monday that it is likely that the commission will approve a $1,000 one-time grant to help cover the cost of keeping citizens safe during cold weather.
“Any time we can help the homeless, especially the veterans, I’m all for it,” said Tolliver.
Volunteers staff the shelter. New River Community Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver has volunteered, he added, along with a number of people from other institutions and organizations
He reported that the shelter needs more volunteers.
“Our numbers for volunteers are down,” he reported. “If anybody out there would like to volunteer to help with the warming center, all they’ve got to do is reach out to Trena Dacal at United Way.”
Volunteers may sign up for four-hour shifts by emailing tdacal@unitedwayswv.org or calling 3-4-253-2111.