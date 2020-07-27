CHARLESTON — Neighborhoods, trails and parks will be the site of this year’s 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s as the new Walk experience allows participants to walk everywhere to show support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups in light of restrictions caused by Covid-19.
The event schedule for this region is:
l Mount Hope: (Beckley/New River) Sept. 19
l Bluefield/Princeton: Oct. 3
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.