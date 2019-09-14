Only 45 percent of those with Alzheimer's disease actually get a diagnosis, according to the Alzheimer's Association, and of that 45 percent, only half of them actually get told they have the disease.
The Alzheimer's Association on Saturday hosted its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in efforts to raise money to lead the way to Alzheimer's first survivor. This year's walk was at the J.W. & Hazel Ruby Welcome Center in Mount Hope, where Raleigh, Fayette and Greenbrier County residents gathered to walk the trails surrounding the area showing their support as one.
Sharon Rotenberry, West Virginia's Alzheimer's Association executive director, said the chapter has been having walks to end the disease for over 20 years. The West Virginia chapter itself has a year-over-year goal of raising $632,000, she said, and at this point in the year, they're ahead of their goal.
"The Beckley chapter has so much to do with that," Rotenberry explained. "Before the year is over, they'll have raised around $50,000 for the state chapter."
Folks at Saturday's walk were decked out in purple, the color representative of Alzheimer's disease, as they walked the path. Before the walk, a ceremony was held to show the connections among those who have been affected by the disease.
Everyone who walked received a flower-shaped windmill, all of different colors. The color of the flower you received was representative of your connection with Alzheimer's.
Purple meant you had lost someone to the disease, yellow meant you support or care for someone with the disease, orange meant you support the cause and have a vision of a world without Alzheimer's, and blue represented those there who had Alzheimer's.
There was only one, sole white flower.
"The white flower represents the first survivor of Alzheimer's, which hasn't taken place yet," Rotenberry said. "Hopefully one day we will see several white flowers."
The flowers were planted in a memory garden for people to see after they took their mile-long walk with fellow supporters.
Rotenberry's grandmother lived with Alzheimer's disease for almost nine years, she said, and currently she has another family member with the disease, who has also had it for several years.
"When you have it in your family, it is something that hangs over your head. You often ask, 'Will it be me next? Will it be my parents?' It's just a thought that is always there," she said.
Rotenberry said although the walk raises money, it's also to gather everyone together to know they are not alone in the fight.
"People need to know the resources out there, they need to know there is a better life with the disease for the family — because the family lives with the disease before it's diagnosed," she said. "They can tell something is going on beforehand, and they live with it when it's actually diagnosed, and after they lose someone.
"They lose someone sometimes before they've actually even passed."
Rotenberry said it's like losing a loved one twice — when they forget, and then when they actually pass on.
"It's a brutal disease, and no one needs to live this life, so that's why we're here, to support one another."
