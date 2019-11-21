Wake-Robin Gallery will have an open house Saturday, Dec. 7, for its annual holiday celebration.
Owner Marcia Springston produce functional and decorative pottery. Some unique pieces this year are medieval water jars, mini syrup pitchers, and double dips. She still enjoys making many old favorites: chili bowls, crocks, casseroles, mugs and batter bowls. As always there will be a wide variety of other handcrafted work by Appalachian artisans. Guest artists this year are Nancy O’Farrell displaying her Dichroic jewelry and demonstrating the process of glass cutting. Basket weavers Mike and Judy McDade will also have new creations.
Food and shopping will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wake-Robin Gallery is at 15704 W.Va. 12, Forest Hill, between Hinton and Peterstown. For more information call Springston at 304-466-2227.