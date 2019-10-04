West Virginia Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead, Evan Jenkins and John Hutchison talked of the state court system Friday at Oak Hill High School, speaking on the history, the justice system, and the process of how to become a judge.
While speaking to nearly 200 honor students in grades 9-12, each justice had a topic of choice. Armstead claimed to be the "history buff" and told students about the three branches of government: legislative, judicial, and executive.
"Supreme Court justices are of the judicial branch," Armstead explained to the students. "As justices, it's important our first role is to follow the constitution and to make sure we use it correctly in the court system."
All three justices sat casually on the edge of the stage in the auditorium of Oak Hill High School. Armstead sported a dark navy blue suit, Jenkins a charcoal gray suit, and Hutchison a tan suit, wedged between the other two.
It was Hutchison's job to talk about the court system and its several layers. He used the example of a pyramid, explaining the magistrate judges make up the largest portion of the system at the bottom of the pyramid, then family, then circuit, then, where he is, supreme.
He explained there are 158 magistrate judges in West Virginia, 47 family judges, 75 circuit court judges, and five Supreme Court justices, each with a role to play. He reeled off several statistics to the students: that magistrate court judges dealt with roughly 160,000 cases in the state in 2017 and family court judges dealt with 24,000 cases the same year.
"Family court deals with things like divorce, domestic violence, child support and custody," Hutchison explained. "Circuit court deals with things like adoption and abuse and neglect cases.
"Right now, abuse and neglect cases are taking up a huge amount of time in the court system in this date, due to the substance abuse issue clouding over it."
Hutchison added the top tier of the pyramid, Supreme Court justices, are elected statewide, rather than just in districts, and only hear around 1,000 cases a year. Their case load is much smaller than other court systems, he said.
He added that in many cases, the justices decide whether or not the process used in West Virginia to convict people was fair and just.
This isn't Hutchison's first time speaking to students. He also spoke at Trap Hill Middle School in May, when he had been a Supreme Court justice for 120 days.
"It's amazing how little kids at this age, and even adults, know about the court system and how it works," Hutchison told The Register-Herald in an interview. "It's just helpful, but it's mostly so people can see us (Supreme Court justices) and understand we're human. We put our pants on the same way everybody else does, and we want to be approachable and accessible. We don't just hide out up there at the Capitol in Charleston and not speak to anyone.
"We're here to help."
Jenkins spoke on how one becomes a Supreme Court justice, and how it's the role of the judiciary system to make sure all West Virginians can count on the fact if they were ever taken to court, they would be treated fairly.
"We as the people want to know we can count on the rights we've been given," Jenkins said. "If we don't have those rights, then what do we have?"
He explained many Supreme Court justices are nominated by the president, then confirmed through the Senate, and some people can't vote for their judges, only for the people who nominate them.
"However, that's not the case in West Virginia. In West Virginia, you have the right to choose. It's a right drafted right into our state constitution. The voters have a right to select their judges," Jenkins said.
He spoke to the students about being nonpartisan and how judges running cannot comment on their platform or stance, because it's important they make sure every person appearing in court receives an equal shot.
"We have rules of judicial conduct that prohibit us of talking of issues that might appear before the court," he said. "You have the right to a fair trial."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH