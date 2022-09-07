Jacob Coleman of White Sulphur Springs and Mark Sanchez of Beckley have been named to the Summer 2022 Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.7 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
