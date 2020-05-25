W.Va. State Police confirm one fatality, one airlifted following ATV, vehicle collision

MONTCALM — A collision between an ATV and a vehicle on Sunday killed one person and led to another being airlifted for medical treatment, West Virginia State Police confirmed.
The incident occurred on Crane Creek around 2:15 p.m., according to Mercer County 911. West Virginia State Trooper Filer said it was a head-on collision, with one passenger found dead at the scene and the other airlifted out.
No names are being released at this time. The status of the passenger who was airlifted out was not immediately available.
West Virginia State Police, Montcalm Fire Department, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.
