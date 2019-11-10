W.Va. Ski Areas Association announces passport program for 4th, 5th graders

charleston – The West Virginia Ski Areas Association has announced a new program this year that will allow any child in the fourth or fifth grade to ski or snowboard for free. All of West Virginia’s ski areas, Canaan Valley, Oglebay, Snowshoe and Winterplace, are accepting the association’s Ski Free 4th and 5th Grade Passport Program.
The Passport Program is designed to introduce fourth- and fifth-graders to the sports of skiing and snowboarding at West Virginia Ski Resorts.
“This is a great age for children to learn a new sport with ease and to excel rapidly,” says Terry Pfeiffer, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association and president of Winterplace Ski Resort. “Through the Passport Program and on-mountain experiences, the youngsters will enjoy getting outdoors on the slopes of the Mountain State.”
The Passport may be used to obtain one child’s first-time ski/snowboard package (beginner lift, lesson and rental package) at a participating resort of choice and up to an additional three Junior lift tickets at participating resorts during the 2019-20 season. Resort benefits are determined by each ski resort.
The Passport coupon may be presented by the fourth- or fifth-grade holder to obtain a complimentary one-day lift ticket, when accompanied by a paying adult (or as determined by the member resort).
The cost of the passport is $25 plus tax for administrative fees and can be obtained by visiting the West Virginia Ski Areas Association’s website, www.goskiwv.com.