W.Va. preparing in case virus spreads here Symposium set for Tuesday in Beckley

While COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, continues to spread internationally, medical facilities and officials in West Virginia say they, too, are monitoring the novel virus – although they say there is no current threat to West Virginians with no confirmed cases in the state.
Candance Hurd, administrator for the Raleigh County Health Department, said there were no confirmed individuals investigated or self-quarantining for the coronavirus in Raleigh County as of late last week.
Various media outlets have reported that there have been six West Virginians – four in Monongalia County and two in Ohio County – undergoing self-quarantine for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure due to potential virus exposure.
Five of these individuals had just returned from China, and one had interacted with an individual returning from China, according to reports.
These individuals would not be deemed “under investigation” by the state DHHR unless they underwent COVID-19 testing, according to the CDC’s website.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that “no patients have been tested or are otherwise under investigation for the illness in the state.”
Although the risk in West Virginia is said to be low, Gov. Jim Justice has advised the DHHR to closely monitor the outbreak.
Dr. Kathryn Moffett, a WVU Medicine Pediatric Infectious Disease physician, says the fact that the virus is brand new is what’s concerning to officials.
“Here we have a virus that really is new, that isn’t related to any of the other ones that we’ve seen, so none of us have any immunity even that can cross-react and that’s where the worry is that we don’t – any of us – have any protection,” Moffett said.
In a phone interview Thursday evening, Dr. Diane Gross, adjunct professor at West Virginia University and the regional epidemiologist for the Monongalia County Health Department, told The Register-Herald the WVU health system has been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks.
“We at WVU and the Monongalia Health Department have been working with all of our partners to be ready to respond should we need to, to any suspected cases,” Gross said.
Gross said Ruby Memorial Hospital already receives a large number of patients with severe respiratory illness, so they want to be cognizant and have prepared mechanisms in place should it take a foothold in West Virginia.
“We do not know what will happen with this novel coronavirus,” Gross said.
However, Gross says public health officials are as prepared as they can be as they’ve learned a lot on how to respond to a pandemic or large outbreak in recent years.
“We are in a better position than we were 10 or 20 years ago to be responding to this,” Gross said.
There have been some suggestions that COVID-19 could be a seasonal virus that has highs and lows similar to influenza.
When asked if she thought that will happen with COVID-19, Gross said, “It’s too early to tell.”
***
While the CDC and state officials continue to monitor COVID-19, local officials say they are also preparing.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has set a symposium on COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at City Council chambers.
Area hospitals, first responders including police and fire officials and city council members were among those invited, Rappold said.
He said the event is open to the general public and everyone is welcome to attend.
“We hope and pray that we never experience a coronavirus case in Beckley, but we want the public to know everyone is on the same page,” Rappold said Friday afternoon. “The city is prepared to respond in an urgent fashion.”
***
Local hospital officials also say they, too, are keeping an eye on the situation as it unravels.
Dr. Scott Keffer, Plateau Medical Center’s chief of staff, said, “Right now that risk is low where we are. But that’s not something resistant to changing.”
Keffer said, “We have to be vigilant and ready and our confidence has to rest in that every hospital across the nation is ready to stop the spread of the virus.”
He says Plateau Medical Center is putting precautions in place like screening patients for foreign travel as usual with an extra emphasis on any travel to China.
They are also following the CDC’s recommendations to hospitals.
Raleigh General Hospital is taking similar precautions.
According to Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Vaughn, Raleigh General has plans in place to activate if anyone in the community contracts COVID-19.
All patients in the emergency department, inpatient and outpatient, have been screened on their recent travel history, Vaughn said.
In addition, the hospital says it has plenty of personal protective equipment including face masks and eye protection on hand.
“We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases including the coronavirus,” Vaughn said.
In most states, anyone suspected to have the coronavirus will have a sample sent to the CDC for testing.
The CDC says they are working diligently to get COVID-19 testing kits to all state health departments as fast as they can.
***.
There is currently no vaccine or cure for the novel virus, although health officials have already started clinical trials on possible coronavirus treatments.
If you contract COVID-19, medical professionals can only treat the symptoms right now, according to PMC’s Dr. Keffer.
“It’s like treating a severe viral infection making sure there’s nutrition, fluids are maintained, breathing treatments and oxygen if necessary,” Keffer said. "The goal is to try to support the body’s effort to beat the virus and cut down the risk of spreading it."
In a phone interview earlier this week, Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia’s state health officer and commissioner with the Bureau for Public Health, said, “The risk to West Virginia citizens is really exceedingly low.”
She added, “This is a really rapidly evolving situation.”
Slemp commended the U.S. public health system for taking measures to reduce community spread of COVID-19 but added that there are precautions the public can do as well.
“We are holding regular calls with our partners and local health departments. We’re working to get guidance out to facilities as applicable,” Slemp said. “We hope that it will not spread. We want to think about just in case, the what-if scenarios, and planning.”
Slemp says hospitals should start thinking about actions like strengthening infection control policies, how they would handle an increase in patients and potential staffing issues.
“We’re encouraging health care facilities to think of respiratory outbreak response plans and make sure they’re up to date on most recent guidance and information. Know what to look for,” Slemp said.
In an effort to prepare for potential community spread, Slemp says businesses can start considering:
· What would be the impact on your staff if that were to happen?
· How would you do staffing, and would you cross-train employees?
· Consider strengthening infection control policies.
· Think about contingency plans for supply chain operations.
· Teleworking options to minimize close contact
In addition, she says the public can take normal, everyday preventative actions as they would for the flu or any virus. And if you’re sick, stay at home.
“Keep distance from other individuals. Everybody should wash hands, cover your cough, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and do a good clean and disinfection of surfaces and doorknobs and tabletops,” she said.
**
Although a COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is possible, some say the flu is a much bigger concern in the present moment.
Local Beckley pediatrician Dr. John Fernald says he’s definitely more concerned about the flu currently.
According to the CDC, there have been 16,000 influenza-related deaths in the U.S. in the 2019-2010 season including 105 pediatric flu-associated deaths.
“Even though it’s scary for people, I’m much more worried about the young babies catching the flu than the coronavirus,” Fernald said. “We’ve had a lot more deaths from the flu than the coronavirus.”