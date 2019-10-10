charleston — More than two weeks after issuing a statewide burning ban, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday his proclamation has been lifted.
Justice said in a press release the action comes after sufficient rainfall earlier this week.
However, regulations related to the fall burning season are in effect; no fires to any forest land or grass are allowed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Small fires for food preparation or providing light or warmth are allowed. The fall burning season goes until Dec. 31.
People who violate the seasonal ordinance face citations and fines up to $1,000.
A state of emergency remains in effect; Justice is asking non-agricultural irrigation and filling private swimming pools to cease, and for people to limit washing cars and structures, as well as public drinking water to minimal standards for hygiene, food preparation, laundry, animals and reasonable purposes.