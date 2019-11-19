fairmont — The American Lung Association ranked West Virginia as the second-highest state in new lung cancer cases in 2018.
The organization published the results of its second annual State of Lung Cancer report on Nov. 13. The report compiled data from every state on how many cases of lung cancer and how many deaths it causes.
“We are seeing that there is some work to be done in West Virginia regarding awareness of screenings,” said Sarah Lawver, the Lung Association’s director of advocacy for West Virginia. “We know also that West Virginia has some of the worst smoking rates in the nation – 26 percent of adults are current smokers – so our call to action in this report is to West Virginia state officials to do more to ensure that residents who are at high risk are screened for lung cancer.”
According to Lawver, the report uses data from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Radiology to compile these results for every state in the nation. Using this information, the association can create methods for fighting against the disease to lower new cases around the country over the coming year.
“Every single state can do more to prevent lung cancer and save lives,” Lawver said. “Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and it accounts for one in four cancer deaths. This report gives us some insight into the issue.”
Despite its ranking, the number of new lung cancer cases in West Virginia has gone down from last year by a few percentage points, Lawver said, as has the whole country in general. However, West Virginia’s five-year survival rate is 18.2 percent, which is also lower than the national average of 21.7 percent.
Lawver said that the Lung Association’s mission in all this is to cut down on new cases of cancer and cut down on the deaths attributed to it. The staff of the association advocates for people to know their lung health, to prevent a late diagnosis which is more likely to lead to death.
“One thing the Lung Association has promoted is lung cancer screenings,” Lawver said. “It looks for lung cancer in high-risk individuals who don’t have any symptoms of lung cancer.”
Those who are at the highest risk of getting lung cancer are those who smoke or have smoked in the past. The people at risk should be tested as soon as possible because their lung cancer could still be prevented if it has not already been contracted.
“Lung cancer is not only a curable disease but if you catch it early, surgery can be incorporated,” said Traci Tannehill, a family nurse practitioner at Fairmont Regional Medical Center. “People who have surgery for lung cancer have a much higher survival rate. If they are candidates for surgery, the survival outcome is significantly increased.”
Tannehill also said that there are probably more people in West Virginia who are at risk for lung cancer, because of the history of mine work within the state. These individuals, many of whom are of an older demographic, have been exposed to bad air conditions for a portion of their lives, which likely affected their future lung health.
Tannehill also said that there is a new screening that can catch lung cancer in earlier stages, which could lead to more lives saved in the long run.
“It’s difficult for people to quit smoking and people who have worked in the mines for 30 or 40 years, they can’t fix that exposure,” Tannehill said.
Tannehill added that preventative care plays an important role in the lives of those at risk for lung cancer, and just for long-term health in general. People who are in touch with their current health can prevent worst-case scenarios in the future, and that includes cases of lung cancer.
“Preventative care, it is your health, it is your future, it is your quality of life, it extends your life,” Tannehill said. “The earlier we catch these things, the longer people live.”
Email Eddie Trizzino at etrizzino@timeswv.com and follow him on Twitter at @eddietimeswv.