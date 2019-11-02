charleston — The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities.
The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming. Humanities Council major grants are awarded twice annually for projects requesting up to $20,000. Minigrants, offered four times a year, support projects that request up to $1,500. The next grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2020.
Recently awarded regional grants include:
l Carnegie Hall, Inc. (Greenbrier County), “Appalachian Culture and Cuisine: Salt Rising Bread,” presentation and discussion
l Monroe County Historical Society, “Interpreting the History of the African American Community of Monroe County, WV,” signage
l West Virginia University Research Corporation (Monongalia County), “Tree-Ring Dating of Historic Log Buildings in Monroe County, West Virginia,” dendroarchaeology and public presentations