W.Va. House passes budget, bouncing it back to Senate

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, delegates debate a bill in the House of Delegates chamber at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed an admittedly flat budget that funds an intellectual disability treatment program as well as a second mentorship school for at-risk teens. Delegates voted 95-5 Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to approve the budget after more than three hours of debate. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)