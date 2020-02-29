Students in West Virginia schools will have the opportunity to learn age-appropriate computer science curriculum taught by trained teachers thanks to a partnership between the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia University Center for Excellence in STEM Education’s CodeWV program.
Teachers also have the potential to receive an advanced credential in computer science after completion of the program.
Using the WVDE computer science standards for K-12 and their established, long-term partnership, which includes Code.org and Apple, the CodeWV program has already prepared more than 700 educators across the state. The number continues to grow, and there is no cost for teachers or schools to participate in the professional learning or to receive the curricula.
According to a WVU press release, over the next two years CodeWV will continue to provide professional learning opportunities to reach all public schools in the state. The program will prepare at least one educator at each grade level in K-5 per school to provide age-appropriate computer science skills for their students, and each middle and high school also will have at least one computer science-prepared teacher per school.
“Ideally more teachers will be involved so that computer science skills can be integrated across all disciplines,” the press release stated.
Gay Stewart, director of the WVU Center for Excellence in STEM Education, said every student in every school should have the opportunity to learn computer science, and he feels WVU officials know the best way to accomplish this to prepare the teachers who can impact hundreds of students year after year.
“Since Gov. Justice signed into law a bill mandating all West Virginia students have access to computer science education before graduating high school, a lot of ground has been covered,” Stewart said. “We’re proud to partner with the West Virginia Department of Education, Code.org and Apple to offer high-quality professional learning to ensure our educators around the state have the tools in place to effectively teach computer science at every grade level.
“We look forward to continuing our work over the next several years to build a strong pipeline of computer science educators.”
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said the CodeWV program will help ensure every student in West Virginia is exposed to the study of computer science and the career opportunities associated with it.
“This free program will amplify the governor’s vision of providing computer science opportunities throughout the Mountain State,” Burch added.
People within the program feel today’s students will never know a life without computers, smartphones, apps or AI devices like Alexa, and believe computer science jobs are projected to grow at twice the rate of all other jobs. While 67 percent of all new jobs in STEM are in computing, only 10 percent of STEM graduates are in computer science.
Currently, participants have the option to be prepared in Code.org or Apple curricula, depending on the school’s preference. For schools using other curricula but needing help preparing enough teachers to work with their students, CodeWV will develop the necessary supports. The Code.org curriculum works on any device or platform, but Apple curriculum requires more up-to-date Apple devices.
Elementary teachers complete a one-day workshop and can gain additional professional learning if they choose. Each elementary training is an eight-hour session offered monthly and can take place at the school when at least 16 educators participate.
Middle and high school teachers must apply to participate in the five-day summer program, and four follow-up workshops to support teachers in offering the curriculum are then held on Saturdays throughout the following academic year. When space is limited, preference is given to teachers whose principal confirms they will teach computer science during the next academic year.
To learn more about CodeWV, visit https://codewv.wvu.edu/.
