The West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee has approved amendments to their bylaws. There were several amendments, but two are of particular interest to the grassroots reformers.
1. The West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee created four new positions designated specifically for women. There will be a female associate chair and a female vice chair for each of West Virginia’s three Congressional Districts. Until now, those positions were not designated by gender and for the last six years and possibly longer have been held by males. The amendments provide for each of these six vice chair positions to be equally divided between women and men. As recently as a year ago, there were nine more men than women on the Executive Committee, almost all in officer positions.
A challenge by Selina Vickers of Fayette County and 27 other grassroots Democrats to the West Virginia Delegate Selection Plan was filed with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Rules and Bylaws Committee challenging, among other things, that the West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee did not comply with the equal division (between men and women) provision of the DNC Charter. After over a year of the grassroots addressing this issue, the West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee passed amendments to their Bylaws creating new positions for females.
2. The West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee also included in their bylaws a provision requiring the election of officers within 30 days after the election of their district level members, putting them in compliance with state law. The prior practice of electing officers two years after a newly elected committee and a few months before a general presidential election is counterproductive. This issue has been addressed in formal challenges and the grassroots are thrilled the West Virginia Executive Committee has heard their concerns and has made the changes necessary.
“I’m so very proud of the grassroots, the little people without a fancy title, but know what is right and wrong and demands change,” states Selina Vickers, challenger, and went on to say, “Margaret Mead once said, and it is true, ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.’”
— From staff reports