West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
editor's pickfeatured
W.Va. Dance Company performs for students (WITH GALLERY)
By Jordan Nelson The Register-Herald
Elementary students in Raleigh County received a dose of other cultures through the arts Tuesday while the West Virginia Dance Company performed their “Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble” piece at Woodrow Wilson High School.
The company works under Managing Artistic Director Toneta Akers-Toler and Producing Artistic Director Donald Laney, and Tuesday’s performances were to expose children to subjects within their school curriculums.
The performance also coincides with a 100-page study guide, created by Laura Pinnick, teachers have access to use with their students.
“Today’s performances show dancers traveling through the continents,” Akers-Toler explained. “Six different dancers depict six different continents.”
Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance, is multicultural and includes STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) content.
1 of 8
Brittany Lester with West Virginia Dance Company, performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Donald Laney with West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Students enjoying the West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Students at Ridgeview Elementary School enjoying the West Virginia Dance Company performing at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Bryce Taylor, left and Nolan Seider, forth graders at Crescent Elementary School, enjoying the West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble
1 of 8
Brittany Lester with West Virginia Dance Company, performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Donald Laney with West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Students enjoying the West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Students at Ridgeview Elementary School enjoying the West Virginia Dance Company performing at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Bryce Taylor, left and Nolan Seider, forth graders at Crescent Elementary School, enjoying the West Virginia Dance Company performing for Raleigh County Elementary school kids at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Tuesday morning. The show is called, "Adventures Around the Big Blue Marble." Each performance takes students on an around-the-world journey through the art of dance. The program is curriculum-based, multicultural and includes STEAM content. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
While the West Virginia Dance Company is based in Beckley, its dancers have come from everywhere including New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Connecticut and Canada, Akers-Toler said. The dancers include Donald Laney, Brittney Lester, Forrest Hershey, Miranda Nichols, Alyssa Orrico and Rebecca Johanson.
Akers-Toler said Assitant Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, Dr. Serena Starcher organized Tuesday’s event, in hopes it would expose children to new things.
“Dr. Stracher organized to give her county, its students and teachers the opportunity to come to a beautiful theater to get an experience they may not get elsewhere,” Akers-Toler said.
While the Company is located in Beckley, they’ve traveled all over West Virginia, to 14 states in the U.S., and Brazil to offer arts education performances.
l l l
The West Virginia Dance Company will perform another concert Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School, under the Beckley Concert Association.
The concert will be sponsored by Alliance Consulting Company, and admission will be $20. All students are able to enter for free.
Akers-Toler said the concert, titled “The Love of Power vs. The Power of Love,” will include two long pieces — “Conscious Transparency” and “Episode Reality.”
James "Jimmy" Madison Henson, 65, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Friday, November 1st at Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Blue Ridge Me…