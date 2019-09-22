Monthly state data released last week from Workforce WV shows West Virginia is at its highest level of employment in the month of August since 2008.
The release from the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce said total employment for August 2019 in West Virginia climbed to 758,900, representing an increase of 29,500 since employment hit its lowest levels in 2015.
“Last month the members of the West Virginia Chamber came together for the 83rd Annual Meeting and Business Summit,” said West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts. “The theme of this year’s meeting was ‘Celebrate Success,’ and that is because West Virginia’s economic recovery is real and strong.
“In just the last year alone, West Virginia has added over 16,000 jobs to total employment.”
The release said Workforce WV reported an increase in total employment of 16,300 from August 2018 to August 2019. Some of the highlights by sector are as follows:
l Total Nonfarm Payroll Employment is reported at 735,000 jobs — a net gain of 5,100 jobs
l Total Employment is at 758,900 — net gain of 16,300
l Private Sector Employment is at 583,100 — net gain of 6,500
l Mining & Logging is at 22,600 — a loss of 300
l Manufacturing is at 47,400 — a gain of 400
l Construction is at 47,000 — a gain of 3,200
l Educational & Health Services is at 131,800 — a gain of 3,000
l Retail Trade is at 81,000 — a loss of 1,500
“Like in previous monthly reports, we are seeing that the job growth is continuing to spread out over more sectors, signaling the important diversification of the state’s economy,” Roberts said in the release.
“In the latest data available from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, West Virginia ranks first in both GDP Growth and Personal Income Growth. With strong job growth like we are seeing now, West Virginia is becoming poised to compete with any other state in the nation.”
