charleston — West Virginia American Water announced it will host “Together, We Keep Earth Flowing,” a virtual event to celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, with a series of posts on the company’s social media channels. Each post will have specific action items and challenges for participants. West Virginia American Water can be found using @wvamwater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“Our community outreach team created a day-long virtual event to challenge West Virginians to remain properly hydrated, recycle and keep their area of the Earth clean,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We’re proud to lead this effort to educate and engage participants on the benefits of water, wellness and environmental protection.”
Event challenges will include completing a checklist of action items that will be shared Tuesday, April 21, on the company’s social media channels. Once the checklist has been completed by participants and reported back to the event Facebook page, that individual’s name will be entered in a drawing to win one of five “smart” reusable water bottles.
“This virtual event encourages togetherness at a distance in place of our usual large Earth Day celebration,” said Erica Pauken, West Virginia American Water’s source water protection state lead. “It’s a great way for us to engage our customers, employees and community partners across West Virginia to promote good citizenship and further support our watershed protection efforts.”
To learn more about the “Together, We Keep Earth Flowing!” virtual event, email Bradley Harris at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com or visit the event page on Facebook.
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 565,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.