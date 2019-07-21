Online voting has ended for The Register-Herald’s Amateur Photo Contest People’s Choice Award, and Cindy Vance, of Cool Ridge, is in the lead with her photo “Sails of Tranquility.” However, votes cast at The Register-Herald lobby still must be added in.
The winners of both the People’s Choice Award and the Judges’ Choice Award will be announced during a reception Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.
The contest welcomed 294 photos from 132 participants.
A team of eight judges from The Register-Herald selected 28 images in the first round of judging and then handed over the task of selecting four finalists to six professional photographers.
As of Saturday at 5 p.m. polls showed:
“Sails of Tranquility” by Cindy Vance of Cool Ridge — 569 votes
“Frog in Flower” by April Ball of Oak Hill — 503 votes
“Cotton Tail” by Holly Pittman of Beckley — 477 votes
“Polaris Swirl at Babcock” by Loyd P. Lowry of Hinton — 293 votes
Rick Barbero, The Register-Herald’s chief photographer, said great work came from all the contest entries.
“Judging was very difficult because of the large amount of excellent images,” he said. “These entries were so good we had to have multiple rounds of elimination to get to our final four.”
The final four images were judged in two categories — Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice. However, a third category has now been added into the mix.
J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald executive editor, is adding “The Editor’s Award” complete with a certificate and a $50 cash prize.
“I have had the distinct honor in my career of working with some outstanding photojournalists and on a pair of efforts that won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography,” Cain said. “So when I reviewed all of the entries, I was just floored at the excellence of the overall portfolio of work and thought to myself, we need more recognition for this work.
“My own process of editing photos is to find those pictures that engage me intellectually and emotionally, inviting me to linger over the picture for awhile,” Cain said. “Many, many entries in this contest achieved all of that for me.”
The Editor’s Award will be open to all 28 finalists, not just the top four.
“Clearly, folks in these parts take their photography seriously,” Cain said. “I wanted to chip in and add to the celebration of the visual arts.”
The Aug. 13 reception will take place in the lobby of The Register-Herald. It will be free and open to the 28 finalists.
The Judges’ Choice winner will receive $200, and the People’s Choice winner will receive $100. Both will also receive plaques.
The second-, third- and fourth-place winners in both categories will also receive an awards certificate.
The four semi-finalists will also receive certificates, and there will be 20 honorable mentions.
