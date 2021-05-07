Beckley voting rights advocates and community organizations will join activists across West Virginia and nationwide at 2 p.m. to host a John Lewis Voting Rights Act “Votercade,” departing from Shoemaker Square and traveling through the downtown loop.
A “Votercade” is a presidential-style motorcade of voters that is usually escorted by law enforcement, to raise awareness of the urgent need to protect our voting rights and democracy.
Prior to the “Votercade,” at 2 p.m., in the parking lot next to Shoemaker Square, there will be brief remarks from local leaders, and activists will stage and decorate vehicles. Immediately following the “Votercade,” at Shoemaker Square, remarks will be given from local leaders including Pam Garrison and Jean Evansmore with the WV Poor People’s Campaign, Delegate Danielle Walker, and Quicky A. Madison, NAACP of Raleigh County, and others.