The voter registration deadline for the West Virginia June 9 primary is today.
Citizens may apply to register to vote or update their information online, in person at their county clerk’s office, or by mail.
To register to vote or update your voter registration online, you must provide this information:
Your name as it appears on your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card
Your date of birth
Your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card number
Your last four digits of your Social Security Number
When you complete the application online, it will be sent to your county clerk for processing. The clerk will notify you if your application has been accepted or rejected.
As stated on the secretary of state’s website: “If you do not have a West Virginia driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of your Social Security number, you may not submit your form online, but you may enter your information online to be auto-filled in a voter registration application. Once you create your application online, you may print, sign and deliver it to your County Clerk by mail or in person.
“If you prefer to complete your voter registration form by hand, you may download a blank voter registration form to mail or deliver in-person.”