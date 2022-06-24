With vote canvassing in Mullens resulting in a tie between two commission candidates and the mayoral candidates separated by only one vote, a requested recount will be done June 29 at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Building. The recount is open to the public.
The two mayoral candidates – Alan “Mater” Mills, People’s Party, and Terri Lea Phillips Smith, Citizen’s Party – each gained a single vote in the canvass. Mills had 179 votes, Smith went up to 178.
In addition to a mayor, four commissioners are elected to serve.
When Della Houck gained one vote following the canvass, she and John Morgan tied for the fourth commission seat with 169 votes each.
Both Morgan and Houck are Citizen’s Party candidates.
Commission candidate P.J. Blankenship gained one vote, climbing to 221 votes following the canvas.
Herbie Brooks also added another vote, increasing to 191.
Todd Norris gained two votes, climbing to 176 votes.
Dave Cox, who also gained one vote in the canvass, ended with a total of 167.
Mallory Grogg Green gained two votes for a total of 142.
Steven Mills remained at 138.
Mills is a People’s Party candidate, Cox and Grogg are Citizen’s Party nominees.
Candidates in Mullens are selected through the convention system, with the Citizen’s Party and the People’s Party each selecting slates of candidates.
In the event the recount doesn’t change the outcome, the tie will be decided by lot conducted by the canvassing board.