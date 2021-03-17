WVU Tech is in the running for Top Adventure College in a competition hosted by Blue Ridge Outdoors.
Members of the community can help advance Tech to round 2 by voting in round one of the contest until March 21.
Voters who participate are also automatically entered to win a prize pack NROCKS Outdoor Adventures in Circleville, West Virginia, which runs tours of the Mountain State's famous Via Ferrata, zipines, climbing and caving excursions.
"The more regional recognition we achieve, the more students we can recruit to this area to serve our tourism and adventure industries - and make them better," said Dave Bernier, Teaching Assistant Professor in the WVU Tech Adventure Recreation Management program.
"So, we're asking our extended community to help us show the Blue Ridge region that we have a strong, valuable adventure program right here in Beckley. That we really are the top adventure college," he said.
Vote in the first round of the competition at blueridgeoutdoors.com.