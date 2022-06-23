Vote canvassing resulted in a tie among two commission candidates in Mullens, but no changes resulted in Oceana or Pineville election outcomes.
Barring a request for a recount, the results of the three canvasses will be certified today.
Any of the candidates may submit a written request, complete with the cost of a cash bond, for a recount within 48 hours of the canvass.
•
In Mullens, the June 21 vote canvassing resulted in a tie between two commission candidates with the mayoral candidates still separated by only one vote.
The two mayoral candidates – Alan “Mater” Mills, People’s Party, and Terri Lea Phillips Smith, Citizen’s Party – each gained a single vote in the canvass. Mills had 179 votes, Smith went up to 178.
In addition to a new mayor, four commissioners are elected to serve.
Commission candidate P.J. Blankenship gained one vote, climbing to 221 votes. Herbie Brooks also added another vote, increasing to 191. Todd Norris gained two votes, climbing to 176 votes.
John Morgan, who reportedly had 169 votes in the unofficial totals remained at that number.
Della Houck, the next closest candidate in the initial returns, gained one vote, resulting in a tie between her and Morgan. Both Morgan and Houck are Citizen’s Party candidates.
Based on state law, and barring a recount that changes the outcome, the tie will be decided by lot conducted by the canvassing board.
Additional commission candidates include Dave Cox, who also gained one vote in the canvass, ending with a total of 167; Mallory Grogg Green, gained two votes for a total of 142; and Steven Mills remained at 138.
Mills is a People’s Party candidate, Cox and Grogg are Citizen’s Party nominees.
Candidates in Mullens are selected through the convention system, with the Citizen’s Party and the People’s Party each selecting slates of candidates.
•••
Unopposed, Oceana Mayor Tom Evans went from 68 votes to 82 votes after the canvass Tuesday.
Recorder Jim Cook, the incumbent, easily outdistanced write-in candidate Lynneia Bailey for recorder. Cook took 61 votes in the unofficial returns and ended with 71 after the canvass; Bailey added four votes, ending with a total of 14.
Chuck Shirley, the only incumbent councilman to file for re-election, had 68 votes in the initial returns and also ended with 82 after the canvass.
Joetta Walker went from 66 votes to 80. Don Morgan, who has previously served on the council, had 43 votes initially and ended with 55; Jacob “Jake” Jones, had 41 votes and ended with 53; and Tammy Gallion added 12 votes for a total of 52.
Also running for council were Marie Green, who went from 31 votes to 40 following the canvass, and Gary Spence added two votes, ending with 13.
•
In the Pineville mayoral race, Toby Lane slightly edged out Jason Smyth.
Lane had 93 votes in the initial returns and ended with 102 after the canvass.
Jason Smyth took 86 votes in the unofficial returns and gained 12 after the canvass for a total of 98.
Victoria Knight Clay was unopposed in her bid to keep the recorder’s seat. She had 131 votes and jumped to 146 after the canvass.
Candidates for the five council seats included only the five incumbents – Debbie Bowling had 142 votes initially and ended with 159 following the canvass; Debbie Wiles, went from 137 to 152; Brian Mitchell, from 131 to 147; Sonja Davis, from 124 to 139, and Mike Clay, from 123 to 139.