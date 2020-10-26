FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, a person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office in Cranberry Township, Pa. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Parts of the politically coveted battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer.