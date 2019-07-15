Volunteers team up to clean "The Castle"

For Mount Hope, the city’s municipal stadium is the landmark.
Built during the Depression and better known as The Castle, the stadium has served as the city’s central gathering place since the late 1930s.
“It’s everything for the town,” said Carrie Kidd, a lifelong resident of Mount Hope and an AmeriCorps member of Preserve West Virginia who works out of the Fayette County Resource Coordinator’s Office.
According to Kidd, that office and the Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission have teamed up to start a cleanup of the stadium with the commission hoping to look at preservation work in the near future.
Saturday evening, Kidd was joined by members of the I Heart Church to clean up the stadium’s restrooms, concession stand and iconic bleachers with efforts to help the Mount Hope Youth Football League and to make the first steps toward preservation.
“It’s just making small steps toward beginning to see improvements on the stadium itself,” Kidd said.
Kidd called the stadium an integral part of Mount Hope’s identity, a face for the city’s tourism efforts, and said that losing it would be detrimental to the city itself.
Laura Lucas, a member of the church, said Saturday’s service project not only served a purpose but was a fun activity for members of the church.
“We just wanted to come out and serve the community, to show the love of Christ by just being the hands and feet and getting out and taking care of the people of the community,” Lucas said.
With almost none of the church members coming from Mount Hope itself, Lucas said that Saturday’s work was about showing love and being a good neighbor.
“I believe if people just start taking care of one another, even if it’s not your own backyard, it is still affecting you,” Lucas said.
For Kidd, the volunteers from outside the community are key.
Noting the past economic downturns in the local community, the net migration out of the state, Kidd said the town simply does not have the community manpower to take care of itself.
While at a disadvantage with manpower, Kidd added that there is an opportunity if similar communities can join forces.
“It’s really important for small communities like ours to really kind of band together and help each other out because if we don’t, there’s not going to be any survival,” Kidd said.
