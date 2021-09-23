The Beckley Little League fields were given a spruce up Thursday by staff, residents and volunteers with ResCare in Beckley.
ResCare is a behavior Health Agency that provides residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Cathy Redden, executive director of ResCare, said their staff and residents are always looking for ways to give back to the community and since their officers are located right next to the fields, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.
“Our folks are always looking to help other people and it was brought to our attention that the little league field needed some help with getting their grasses mowed and the trash taken out,” she said.
Redden said she was told this is the first year Beckley Little League is having a fall season which is why they needed their help.
Redden said they had about 30 people at the little league fields Thursday doing everything from cutting grass, weeding, painting and picking up trash.
She added that Tommy Dove, with All Season Lawn Care, also helped her crew mow and weed at the five ball fields.
Redden said some of the grass around the field was knee high.
She added that caring for the fields will be on ongoing endeavor for the remainder of the fall season.
“What our folks are going to do – the morning after they play, they’ll go out and empty the trash cans for them and pick up anything left behind” she said.
Redden said those who participated were “tickled to death” to be able to help out at the field.
“It’s just giving back – our folks, they always have people helping them and they want to be able to help somebody else,” she said.