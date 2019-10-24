The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to help expand its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program during the upcoming 2020 tax season.
Through its IRS-sponsored VITA program, the WVASF and its community partners prepare taxes for individuals and families earning below $56,000 for FREE, helping them keep more of their tax return.
People of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to volunteer. Anyone interested would need to be available from January through April 2020 and willing to take a free IRS training to prepare taxes. The IRS-certified training can be done either online or in a classroom setting. Volunteers choose the number of hours that they are willing to volunteer, ideally at least 3 hours per week, and the day(s) of the week that fit within their schedule.
VITA sites are located across the state in libraries, community centers, housing developments, churches, etc. For more information or to become a VITA Volunteer, please call 304-673-0017.