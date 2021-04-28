Working with the new nonprofit organization, Friends of Ronceverte, the city’s Main Street program is hosting the annual “Make It Shine” cleanup on May 1.
Volunteers wanting to help in this endeavor to clean up downtown Ronceverte are asked to pick up gloves, bags and tools at the train depot on Edgar Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Rain date for this event is May 15.
Organizers encourage everyone to bring brooms and shovels to the community cleanup, and to spruce up their own property to ensure the entire city shines.
“We appreciate all our volunteers who come together each year to help the town get a jump on the cleanup of the gravel and debris from the long winter we have just experienced,” Ronceverte Main Street President Kathy King said in a press release issued by her organization. “This is a good way to get out in the nice spring weather and make a difference in our community.”
Annual cleanups like this one have been conducted in Ronceverte since May 12, 1913, when Mayor J.M. Miller was asked to make a proclamation declaring a “Clean Up Week” for the city. Volunteers heeded the call 108 years ago, and they continue to respond today. Civic organizations, 4-H clubs, school groups and individual residents are among those who regularly pitch in to make a success of the spring cleaning.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Make It Shine activities are part of a larger initiative that inspires volunteers to turn out and improve their local parks, public spaces, waterways, hiking trails, sidewalks and streets.
For more information about Ronceverte’s cleanup, call City Hall at 304-647-5455.
