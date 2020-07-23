The Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee (GGLTRC) reported to the local Covid-19 Task Force that it is in need of volunteers to assist with flood cleanup in and around Alderson.
As of Tuesday, the committee had identified 83 properties affected by flash flooding on June 18 and still in need of muck-outs and debris removal.
Anyone interested in volunteering for this effort is asked to call the GGLTRC’s executive director, Kayla McCoy, at 304-992-2062.
The GGLTRC serves Pocahontas, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.
Tina Alvey