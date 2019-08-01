Veterans Support Group members have begun construction on the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial in Oceana.
The trees have been cut and the site has been leveled, according to Bill Elkins, one of the organizers. Footers are also being dug.
Volunteers are working to unveil the completed memorial during Veterans Day ceremonies in November.
The project is spearheaded by the Veterans Support Group in partnership with the Disabled American Veterans, Mullens American Legion Post, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Easy access is one of the main features of the project, explained Denny Lester, one of the organizers.
The memorial is located alongside state Rt. 10, across from Gilliland Park and the Veterans Flag Memorial in Oceana.
Lester said there are memorials on the courthouse lawn in Pineville, but it is difficult for older veterans to get to them.
“This will be right off Rt. 10 – which runs from Logan to Princeton,” he said.
“We hope it will be a great thing for our community and county,” Lester emphasized.
Additionally, the group is working to have the road by the memorial, and through Oceana, designated as the Veterans Memorial Highway.
The group is also working with the West Virginia Division of Highways to obtain a permit for the property as well as the Veterans Flag Memorial, located directly across the road, next to Gilliland Park.
“This is something that helps us heal,” Lester said previously, “and honors those who lost their lives in combat.
“We’re trying to honor those who gave so much for this country.”
• • •
Backed by a black brick commemorative wall, the memorial will also include three six-foot-high “uprights” that will carry the names of those who died in the designated war, along with memorial benches, and insignias of all the military branches – all in a semi-circle design.
Parking will be located on the side.
The “uprights,” located in front of the commemorative wall, will include only Wyoming County veterans who died in combat, he explained. County veterans who died in the Civil War, World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern conflicts will all be honored, Lester said.
Five hundred black bricks will be included in the commemorative wall, each honoring a veteran – even those who do not, or did not, reside in Wyoming County.
The group may include more bricks in the wall, if the money is available, Lester noted.
The bricks are available for $100 each and will include the veteran’s name, rank, military branch, and years of service. Forms are available from the veterans.
Of the 500 black bricks initially available for sale, the majority have now been sold, including bricks honoring the county’s first two settlers, John Cooke and Capt. Ralph Stewart. Both fought in the Revolutionary War.
Total cost for the project is estimated at $60,000, Lester said, and organizers are well on their way to reaching that goal.
Numerous fundraisers have been conducted, including a golf tournament, car show, and car stops. The group also has a GoFundMe page to help offset the project costs.
Individual, business, organization, and corporate donations are also welcome for the memorial project.
The Veterans Support Group meets each Monday at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church basement in Oceana.
To purchase a brick, contribute to the project, or for more information, contact Denny Lester, Veterans Support Group, at 304-923-7803 or Bill Elkins, DAV, at 304-953-3200.