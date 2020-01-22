WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Memories of the flood of 2016 may have faded for most West Virginians, but for those living in the hardest-hit communities in Greenbrier County, the slow slog of recovery persists.
The RISE West Virginia program, with its much-touted $150 million war chest, has been the focus of hope, gratitude and, at times, disappointment during its three-and-a-half year existence.
As of Friday, there were 371 applicants somewhere in the RISE system — some having just filed initial paperwork, others awaiting environmental evaluations and yet others in the midst of demolition or rebuilding.
WVVOAD (West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster), the nonprofit coalition in charge of the program’s case management, took to the road this week, conducting public outreach sessions to ensure all eligible flood victims are afforded the opportunity to apply for housing or bridge replacement. Wednesday’s outreach efforts concentrated on Greenbrier County — which already has 103 active RISE cases, including four homes under construction — as a team of VOAD representatives converged on Rainelle and White Sulphur Springs.
VOAD executive director Jenny Gannaway said she is determined not to let any potential RISE clients fall through the cracks.
In a telephone interview with The Register-Herald, Gannaway explained this week’s activities.
“We wanted to do another outreach to be sure if there was a family out there that still needs help, we could get them in this program,” Gannaway said. “We’re saying, one more time, we’re going out into these communities and taking applications.”
Gannaway wasn’t surprised that turnouts at all of the outreach events thus far have been substantial. There are valid reasons that a family might not have applied immediately after the flood, only to find themselves in need of assistance more than three years down the line, she said.
“If a family felt they didn’t need help or wouldn’t be able to get help in 2016, maybe they ran out of money or resources in the years since then, and now they would qualify,” she said. “We don’t want any family to fall through the cracks.”
VOAD also has continued to assess cases that had previously been closed out or been deemed ineligible through the old case management system. The nonprofit has thus far identified and reopened more than 60 cases as a result of this review, according to a weekly report about RISE issued by the West Virginia National Guard, which is tasked with overseeing the program.
Any families who still have unmet needs resulting from losses suffered from the 2016 flood or who want an update on their case are encouraged to contact the new VOAD office by calling 304-553-0927 or emailing DisasterRecovery@wv.gov.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com