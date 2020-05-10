West Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Dr. Ron Stollings shared his vision for the state via a “whistle-stop” tour aboard a Trailways bus in Kanawha, Fayette and Raleigh counties on Saturday, May 9. Planned social-distanced stops during the tour included Marmet, Chesapeake, Montgomery, Oak Hill, Fayetteville and Beckley. At each stop, Stollings delivered a Facebook Live speech, in which he addressed issues important to voters. “These are unprecedented times,” Stollings, a physician and state senator from Madison, said in a press release ahead of the tour. “And they call for unprecedented ways to reach out to voters. We’ve been doing Facebook Live events during the past two months, talking to people about the Coronavirus and other important issues facing the state, but the bus allows us to go into communities throughout the state and tell voters we care about their issues.”
Virtual whistle-stop tour
