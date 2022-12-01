Yet another means of exploration in the region has recently been introduced.
Only this time it's not hurtling down the river on a raft, biking or hiking one of the many trails, climbing one of the region's famous crags, or any of the myriad other sources of adventure. This adventure is concentrated in the virtual world.
A ribbon cutting was Tuesday for Escape-A-Torium Escape Adventures, located on Court Street in downtown Fayetteville. Co-owners Eric Pories and his son, Joey Pories, were joined by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and members of the public to welcome the new addition to a business which has been operational for several years.
"We love and will always have our live, physical escape games, which we (still) have three of those," said Eric Pories. "But we have a small space and we learned about the idea of virtual reality escape games, where a group of people, in our case four people, will sit down and put a VR headset on and then they will play a virtual escape game where they are interacting together in a virtual setting.
"So what that provides is the opportunity to have all kinds of different escape virtual games. It's not a physical room like Runaway Train was, or the Revenge of the Misfit Toys; it is virtual.
"It's still an escape game. You're still having to solve challenges, work together, work with your teammates. It's just in a virtual world."
Pories says the new business add-on has been well received thus far.
"VR is still at that place where a lot of people really don't fully understand what it's all about," he said. "So, we find once people get over maybe a little apprehension around motion sickness and things like that, ...
"People are aware of it."
Pories also praised the "vast" applications of virtual reality outside of escape games, including transformational uses in areas such as medicine and education.
Bringing VR into escape games allows participants to experience "a vast number of worlds,” he noted.
Escape-A-Torium is working with Ukrainian company ARVI to offer virtual escape games locally. "The VR escape game is its own segment of that whole virtual reality market," Pories said.
The Fayetteville site has six different VR games available for consumption. Games are set to take 60 minutes to complete.
The business is open from 1 to 9 p.m. daily, with bookings in advance needed.
For more information, visit the website at escape-a-torium.com, call 304-574-0137, email fun@escape-a-torium.com, or visit facebook.com/escapeatorium/.
Pories says the business simply provides another avenue of entertainment in the area. "VR is another way to escape together, to have fun adventures together," he said.
"This is an hour-and-a-half max of your time. ... When you think of being together as a family or something, you've got your outdoor adventures, and let's continue the adventure. For an hour and a half of our time, we can have a completely different, fun adventure together in this environment, and then catch dinner or lunch or breakfast in Fayetteville and let the adventure continue."
Teri Harlan was among those who took part in the activity during the grand opening. "This was so much fun," Harlan said. "I highly recommend this activity, and this would make a great Christmas gift."
