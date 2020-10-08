The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce will host a trio of virtual debates among candidates for public office next week.
On three consecutive evenings, beginning Monday, candidates for designated offices on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election will answer questions submitted in advance by the public. GGCC executive director Ashley Vickers will moderate the debates, which will be carried live on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV_yUrmuius3eUgdpfnRXWQview_as=subscriber) and on Radio Greenbrier’s News/Talk 97.3 FM.
The debate schedule is:
• Oct. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. — Those debating will be incumbent Lowell Rose, R, and challenger Dan Withrow, D, who are running for the Eastern District seat on the Greenbrier County Commission.
• Oct. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Expected to debate are incumbents Jeff Campbell, D, and Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D, and challengers Todd Longanacre, R, and Barry Bruce, R, who are running for two seats representing the 42nd District in the W.Va. House of Delegates, which contains most of Greenbrier County and small portions of Monroe and Summers counties.
• Oct. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. — Those debating will be candidates Jack Woodrum, R, and Bill Laird, D, who are running for state senator representing the 10th Senatorial District, which includes Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties.
The public is invited to submit advance questions by emailing director@greenbrierwvchamber.org.
