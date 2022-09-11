A Virginia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
According to Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies met with a female on Sept. 10 to field a harassment complaint.
The woman told deputies that on Wednesday evening she heard approximately five gunshots outside of her residence. She then began receiving harassing calls from a man with whom she had recently ended a relationship. The calls continued over the next several days, and at one point the man admitted to her he fired the shots outside her home, the woman told authorities.
John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, Va., was charged with five counts of the felony offense of wanton endangerment and the misdemeanor offense of harassment. Ware was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
