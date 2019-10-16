Kelly Elkins, cummunity resources facilitator Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, greets people during the White Cane Safety Day held in Word Park in Beckley Tuesday afternoon. There were vendors, obstacle course for sighted people to get an idea of what it might be like to be blind. They also provided federation for Blind brochures, some in braille, including the alphabet so you can learn the braille alphabet and learn more about the services provide to the community. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald) (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)