CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Senate Democrats today held a press conference to outline their concerned with the legislation being addressed, or not being addressed, at today’s Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and Senators Ron Stollings, Richard Lindsay, Mike Romano, Hannah Geffert and Owens Brown addressed state media.
There are many pressing issues that effect WV children, families and communities. Costs for insulin and diabetic supplies, cost of gasoline, cost of operating our volunteer fire departments, the dire situation with foster care, and reliable, affordable broadband all had overwhelming support during the regular session, but didn't make it through. These bills that actually help average West Virginians are missing from the WV Republican agenda today.