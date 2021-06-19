The second annual Weathered Ground 5k/10k Trail Run was held Saturday, June 19, at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley.
The course started inside the sports complex and then veered off onto the scenic trail system developed as part of a collaboration between Beaver Coal Company, the City of Beckley, Pinecrest Authority and the YMCA with master trail creator Gary Moorefield bringing the vision to life. Both the 5k and 10k courses were designed by Woodrow Wilson High School Coach George Barbera, who also provided the timing services for the event.
Trophies went to the Top 3 male and female finishers in both the 5k & 10k, medals were given to all 10k finishers and commemorative event t-shirts went to all participants while supplies last.
The 5k/10k run was made possible by Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge.