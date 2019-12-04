Now in its 89th year, Mac’s Toy Fund is still ensuring Raleigh County children ages 1 to 12 whose parents receive assistance from the Department of Health and Human Resources, have a happy Christmas.
Donors and volunteers help provide new and used toys, bikes, coats and fruit at the annual party. Crews of volunteers spend many hours cleaning and refurbishing the toys, dolls and bikes. Arnold Bowling and other volunteers are currently working on bikes.
Anyone who would like to donate toys can take them to BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd Drive (across from Little Caesar’s Pizza) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Used bicycles can be dropped off at Beckley Fire Station No.3 on Eisenhower Drive.
There is a special need right now for used bikes. As always, Mac’s welcomes monetary donations. New to this year is the option to donate online via PayPal. Simply go to PayPal.Me/macstoyfund.